Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX):

5/6/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $305.00.

5/6/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $249.00 to $242.00.

5/3/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $249.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $258.00 to $325.00.

4/5/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $279.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vertex’s cystic franchise sales continue to grow despite the impact of the pandemic. Triple therapy, Trikafta/Kaftrio’s launch was a significant milestone for Vertex as it addresses 90% of CF patients. New reimbursement agreements in ex-U.S. markets and label expansions to younger age groups in the United States are driving Trikafta/Kaftrio sales higher. Meanwhile, Vertex has a broad clinical non-CF pipeline across six disease areas that is progressing rapidly with data from multiple programs expected in 2022. Vertex faces only minimal competition in its core CF franchise. However, Vertex’s dependence on just the CF franchise for commercial revenues is a concern. There are concerns around competitor CF data in 2022. The stock has outperformed the industry this year so far.”

4/4/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $305.00 to $350.00.

3/31/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

VRTX traded up $6.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.79. The company had a trading volume of 57,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,634. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $292.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,828 shares of company stock worth $12,464,221 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.