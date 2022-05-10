Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Olin (OLN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Olin (NYSE: OLN):

5/2/2022 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $83.00.

5/2/2022 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $74.00.

5/2/2022 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $65.00.

4/30/2022 – Olin was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/22/2022 – Olin was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/5/2022 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Olin is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,875. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $65.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

