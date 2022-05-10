Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 697.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.12. The company had a trading volume of 143,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,612. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.13.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.82%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

