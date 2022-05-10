Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Announces Earnings Results

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Welltower updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.82-$0.87 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.82-0.87 EPS.
Welltower stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.80. 3,372,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,265. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average is $87.13. Welltower has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 312.82%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 757,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 406.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Welltower (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
