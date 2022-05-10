Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Welltower also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.82-0.87 EPS.
Shares of Welltower stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.80. 3,372,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.13. Welltower has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 110.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.75.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 757,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 406.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,133 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
