Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Welltower also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.82-0.87 EPS.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.80. 3,372,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.13. Welltower has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 110.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 757,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 406.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,133 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.