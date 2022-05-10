WePower 24-Hour Volume Tops $429.00 (WPR)

WePower (WPR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. WePower has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $429.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WePower has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One WePower coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,722.89 or 1.00113744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00106233 BTC.

WePower Profile

WPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

