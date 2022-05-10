Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $73.12

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.12 and last traded at $75.21, with a volume of 13802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAL. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 46.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

