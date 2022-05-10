WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

WestRock has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. WestRock has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WestRock to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. WestRock has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in WestRock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

