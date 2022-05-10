Wharton Business Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.68. 3,070,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,254. The company has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.66.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.