Wharton Business Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,656 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,247,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 116,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,261. The firm has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $159.62 and a one year high of $228.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.17 and a 200 day moving average of $197.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

