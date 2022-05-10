Wharton Business Group LLC Has $13.53 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wharton Business Group LLC cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $13,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,738,000 after buying an additional 44,561 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 45,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.34. 1,290,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,974. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.60.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.