Wharton Business Group LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after purchasing an additional 898,059 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,913,000 after purchasing an additional 572,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,798,000 after purchasing an additional 555,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,069,000 after purchasing an additional 539,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,234,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,221. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

