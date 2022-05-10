Wharton Business Group LLC Purchases Shares of 174,905 iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 174,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,599,000. iShares Global Industrials ETF makes up 1.3% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2,522.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EXI traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.32. 8,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,625. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $125.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.10.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

