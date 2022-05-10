Widercoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $771.85 (WDR)

Widercoin (WDR) traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $771.85 and $2.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Widercoin has traded down 55.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

