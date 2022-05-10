Wings (WINGS) Market Capitalization Hits $892,667.03

Wings (WINGS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. Wings has a total market cap of $892,667.03 and $6.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wings Coin Profile

Wings is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

