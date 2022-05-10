WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 49,899 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,899 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 36.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 54,131 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 177.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amcor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,756,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMCR. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

