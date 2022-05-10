WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $76.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average of $94.09. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $74.49 and a one year high of $108.47.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.57.

About Columbia Sportswear (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.