WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Graham worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

GHC stock opened at $599.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.22. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $547.75 and a 12-month high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $862.93 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.