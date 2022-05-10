WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,786 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

