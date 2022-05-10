WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,468 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 237.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after acquiring an additional 743,575 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $37,993,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,366,000 after purchasing an additional 228,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3,110.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 221,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 214,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 259,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $130.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.86.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

