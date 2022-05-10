WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 263,896 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 263,896 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,633,000 after buying an additional 830,321 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,865,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,520,000 after purchasing an additional 513,739 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,446,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

