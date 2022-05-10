WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 438 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR stock opened at $133.38 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

