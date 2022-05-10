Wootrade Price Hits $0.73 (WOO)

Wootrade (WOO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Wootrade coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wootrade has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Wootrade has a market cap of $356.96 million and $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wootrade alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,744.20 or 0.99749516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00105110 BTC.

Wootrade Profile

Wootrade is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official website is woo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Wootrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wootrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wootrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wootrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wootrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wootrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.