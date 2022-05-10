Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.79. Workday reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Workday from $312.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.34.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $1,095,448.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,214.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $180.30 on Friday. Workday has a 1-year low of $175.07 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,762.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.56 and a 200-day moving average of $249.46.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.