Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $308.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $312.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $8.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.35. 101,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,829.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.46. Workday has a 1-year low of $175.07 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.