XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.21. XPO Logistics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.20-$5.60 EPS.

NYSE:XPO traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,770,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Cowen boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.71.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 940,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,816,000 after acquiring an additional 49,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 47.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after acquiring an additional 148,521 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 510,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,512,000 after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 23,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 81,897 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

