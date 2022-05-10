Yellow Road (ROAD) Hits Market Capitalization of $64,399.52

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Yellow Road has a market cap of $64,399.52 and approximately $561.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00513161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00037058 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,826.41 or 1.98325775 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,346.52 or 0.07527133 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

