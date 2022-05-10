Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Announce $2.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) will post $2.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.78 and the lowest is $1.83. Devon Energy reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 270%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $8.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $10.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $14.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,273 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 498.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 33,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DVN traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.17. The company had a trading volume of 413,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,079,355. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

