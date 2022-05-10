Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to Post $2.11 EPS

Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.15. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $10.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $10.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.20. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Shares of THG opened at $146.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.93. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $155.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $143,131.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,618,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $1,057,708.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,191 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,106,000 after purchasing an additional 160,807 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,561 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,194,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

