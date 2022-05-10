Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). Workiva reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 471.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

In related news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 27,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,002. Workiva has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

