Zacks: Analysts Expect Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Chimerix posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chimerix.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.06 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 8,753.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Shares of Chimerix stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,405. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $386.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chimerix by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chimerix by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimerix (CMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.