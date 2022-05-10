Zacks: Analysts Expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) to post sales of $430,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.90 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $10.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ INM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.80. 95,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,497. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

