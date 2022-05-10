Zacks: Analysts Expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.06). Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KTRA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,213,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,681. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.69. Kintara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

