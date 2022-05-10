Zacks: Analysts Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to Post $2.74 EPS

Equities analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $3.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $11.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.97 to $11.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $13.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.89. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Raymond James reduced their target price on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Moody’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222,009 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Moody’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,675,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Moody’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $285.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,983. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $281.51 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

