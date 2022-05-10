Zacks: Analysts Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. OptimizeRx posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on OPRX shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

OPRX stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,131. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $434.38 million, a PE ratio of -148.63 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,716,000 after buying an additional 1,559,669 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,371,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,673,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,922,000 after buying an additional 279,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $8,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

