Zacks: Analysts Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Philip Morris International posted earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PM opened at $99.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average is $97.51. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

