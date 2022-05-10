Zacks: Analysts Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) will report $345.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $342.40 million to $350.00 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $339.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $159,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 49,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMBF traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $90.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,216. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.93. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day moving average is $101.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

