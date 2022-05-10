Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is ($0.67). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 23,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,321. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.97.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

