Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWRGet Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is ($0.67). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 23,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,321. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.97.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.