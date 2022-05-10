Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) will post sales of $9.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.61 billion and the highest is $10.06 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $7.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $35.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.17 billion to $36.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $37.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.32 billion to $41.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

DHI stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.36. 241,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,140. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.