Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.56 billion and the lowest is $2.52 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $9.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $9.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRI traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.81. 14,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,204. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average of $139.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

