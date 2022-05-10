Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. New Residential Investment posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 14.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 311.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

