Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Renalytix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.17). Renalytix posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Renalytix.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renalytix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Renalytix in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Renalytix from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renalytix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ RNLX traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,134. Renalytix has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $158.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNLX. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Renalytix during the third quarter valued at about $9,983,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,914,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 304,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 114,820 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 65,042 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

