Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) to report sales of $55.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.46 million and the lowest is $54.90 million. Transcat posted sales of $48.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $204.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $219.56 million, with estimates ranging from $217.81 million to $221.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TRNS. StockNews.com started coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of TRNS traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,670. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.10 million, a P/E ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.82. Transcat has a 1 year low of $46.17 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Transcat by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.