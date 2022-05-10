Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) to report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.49). TreeHouse Foods reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 252.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,323 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $72,116,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 5,156,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,995 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $32,561,000.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.91 and a beta of 0.46. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.16.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

