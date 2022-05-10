Zacks: Brokerages Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) to report sales of $241.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.81 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $217.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $959.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $948.85 million to $966.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of ADUS traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.39. The company had a trading volume of 72,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.30. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.65.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $120,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $48,841.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $403,669. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,324,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth $5,186,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 55,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

