Zacks: Brokerages Expect eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFTR. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $67,027,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $40,503,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EFTR opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a current ratio of 13.30. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

