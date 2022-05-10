Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Fulton Financial reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 28.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FULT traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $15.35. 1,163,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

