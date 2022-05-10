Zacks: Brokerages Expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) will report $81.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.88 million and the highest is $84.43 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $70.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $341.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.34 million to $361.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $314.22 million, with estimates ranging from $306.26 million to $322.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLOP shares. StockNews.com raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GasLog Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.92. 233,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $259.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.66. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

