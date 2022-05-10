Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $614.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) to post sales of $614.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $604.00 million to $622.42 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $489.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.95) by ($4.93). The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 29.01%.

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

NYSE:NBR traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,202. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $207.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 78.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

