Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AO World from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AO World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
AO World Company Profile (Get Rating)
AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AO World (AOWDF)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AO World (AOWDF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.